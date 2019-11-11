Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Clips from Post-Dynamite with Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, SCU, CIMA, and Brandon Cutler in the ring throwing shirts to the fans. They bring in a kid for his birthday and he pins Cutler.

* Matt and Nick in the airport, they talk about the Rock 'N Roll Express getting attacked by Proud and Powerful a couple weeks back. Nick then jokes about the hostage situation he and Matt are in being stuck in this airport in a desert (Matt says they're in Dallas, Texas). Nick obviously kidding about the delayed WWE flights after WWE Crown Jewel. Nick says he's scared to death as it could be one hour to one day that they could be stuck there. Matt says they are boarding now. Cut back to them still at the airport, Nick says in a robotic voice, "Due to mechanical issues this flight has been delayed. Please refrain from listening to all the dirt sheets, they are the purveyors of misinformation and are vindictive liars."

* Locker room, Scorpio Sky talking about the huge pop he got in the ring to Kip Sabian. Sabian doesn't seem to care. Matt then shows up with a massive Ring Pop candy for Sky to eat.



* Justin Robert practicing "Jon Moxley" and then switches to "Nakazawa," the camera pans over to Michael Nakazawa saying his name over the headset.

* Clip shown of the end of last Wednesday's Dynamite with the Inner Circle and The Elite brawling on the stage.

* Matt and Nick heading to Full Gear, Matt says there's about 25 wrestlers on the flight. They show Moxley walking through the airport, Nick says he even walks like a bad ass.

* Referee Rick Knox says no matter what he does people don't seem to like him. He tells Orange Cassidy he seems to have it down with people liking him. He then asks Cassidy if he thinks people are just getting sick of Knox's referee thing. Frankie Kazarian shows up with his workout bands and yells "Do ya?!" He and Cassidy stare at each other for awhile until Cassidy finally says, "Yeah" and Kazarian responds, "Me too."

* Kenny Omega talking with Rock 'N Roll Express and tell them that the big surprise is that they'll have his back at the end of his match against Jon Moxley. They aren't sure what he's talking about and say they gotta go spray tan, and they leave the room. He yells, "Guys!" In rolls the Young Bucks and ask him if he's ready for tonight. Omega then tells Matt and Nick they are looking trim and slender (he thinks the two teams are the same people).

* Backstage, Adam Page apologizes to Matt and Nick about being off the last couple months. Says losing to Chris Jericho really messed him up, but beating PAC has him in a good spot. He goes to leave, then comes back and asks if they are good. He grabs a water and isn't really listening as Nick says he hurt his leg. Page then heads off.

* Matt, Nick, and Page looking on at Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley at Full Gear. They are talking about the "thing" (the giant barbed wire contraption that they eventually brought out near the end of the match) that Omega wants them to bring out. Page says he's not doing it. Matt and Nick don't really want to do it either. 10 minutes later we see Omega and Moxley both go into it. Crowd chants "holy s---!" as the episode ends.