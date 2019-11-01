As seen at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar retained his title over Cain Velasquez in the opener. Lesnar won by submission in just 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea was always to do a short match, but with Cain's knee in such bad shape, they decided to do the match were just about nothing happened.

The belief is that Cain needs knee surgery now, but there's no word yet on when he will have it. It was reported back before he signed with WWE that he would likely undergo the surgery before making any commitment to a pro wrestling company as he was in talks with WWE, AEW and NJPW.

Cain is still scheduled to team with Rey Mysterio to face Andrade and Drew McIntyre at the WWE live event in Mexico City on Saturday, November 30. As we've noted, Cain has signed a lucrative, three-year deal with WWE but his future as a regular talent is up in the air at this point.

Regarding Tyson Fury making his WWE debut at Crown Jewel with the count out win over Braun Strowman, the Observer reports that an original idea discussed with Fury was for him to face Lesnar. That idea changed when they were able to sign Cain to a deal. Lesnar vs. Fury never got past early discussions. As noted, Fury is said to be open to working with WWE again in the future, but his match with Strowman was said to be a one-off, at least for now.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.