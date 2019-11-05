As noted, the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature matches with WWE NXT Superstars vs. RAW Superstars vs. SmackDown Superstars.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is a plan to do a non-title Triple Threat with the secondary champions. Based on the current champions, that match would be NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

It sounds like there could be a United States Title change or an Intercontinental Title change planned as Dave Meltzer noted on WOR that Styles and Nakamura may not be champions by the time the Survivor Series pay-per-view rolls around.

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley is also being planned, likely for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Below is the updated, rumored Survivor Series card coming out of RAW. The only official matches as of this writing are the WWE Title match, the women's Triple Threat and the tag team Triple Threat.

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev