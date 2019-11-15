It's possible that WWE will end up granting Sin Cara his release.

As noted, Cara took to Twitter earlier this week and issued a statement on Twitter to announce that he had requested his release. You can see that statement at the end of this post.

Word going around Monday's RAW, on the same day that he posted the Twitter statement, was that WWE would not be granting the release. Cara reportedly has around 3 years left on his current WWE contract, which was signed not too long ago. Due to the release request, it was reported that Cara was being sent home instead of going to next Monday's RAW in Boston.

It's been reported that WWE officials are not interested in releasing talents who ask because they want to keep them from signing with AEW or other promotions. WWE has also tried to lock talents in to contracts as of late, for the same reason. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points to how WWE hasn't released some of the talents who went public with their requests, such as Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis. It was noted that they stopped granting releases after giving them to Shawn Spears and Dustin Rhodes, who went on to add value to AEW, and Hideo Itami, who returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling with an impact.

However, word going around now is that they may be giving releases once again, at least to some talents, with the belief that those talents wouldn't be signing with AEW, or if they did, wouldn't help AEW any. With that said, it's now believed that Cara has a chance to have his release granted.

Cara, who recently returned from reconstructive knee surgery and was booked back into a feud with masked newcomer Carolina against Andrade and Zelina Vega, remains a member of the RAW roster. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

For those who missed it, below is the original statement and a rough translation from Google:

SIN CARA CONTRACT RELEASE Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions that I had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release. Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have made decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. They are 20 long years of experience and total ethrega to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe. I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent. I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have patiently waited for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am. The best years of my professional wrestling career are coming and I think the best is yet to come! I am a healthy, disciplined man, respectful of my profession and its environment, of my companions and mainly of the public to whom I have never failed. This is not the end, on the contrary, this is the beginning of the next chapter and I am excited for what the future holds! (Isaiah 43: 18-19) I want to thank WWE for this incredible chapter, I will always be grateful. Most importantly, thanks to the WWE Universe for its unwavering support and to all my public that in all parts of the world has supported me and showed its affection, the only way I can correspond is to continue providing myself with all the dedication, passion and professionalism that I have Always shown. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

