Aleister Black has been dealing with a knee injury and is currently out of action, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no timetable for his return but the injury was described as a tweak.

Black defeated Eric Young back on the October 14 WWE Draft edition of RAW, when he was drafted to the red brand. He then worked the WWE Supershow live event on October 19 in Trenton, defeating Cesaro, and then the October 20 Supershow in Rochester, defeating King Baron Corbin. He squashed enhancement talent Jason Reynolds on the October 21 RAW but has not wrestled since. Black did appear for a backstage vignette on the October 28 RAW, but did not wrestle that night. Black had been advertised to face Dolph Ziggler at the October 23 WWE live event in Australia, but he did not work the tour.

In other WWE injury news, the Observer reports that Sami Zayn had been having trouble with his shoulders in recent months. This is why he has been wrestling less and was put with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura as his mouthpiece.

There's no word yet on when Zayn will return to regular in-ring action, but word now is that he's OK and can wrestle, but the current role is what they have him doing. Zayn has worked some live events since being put with Nakamura, including losses to Buddy Murphy while WWE was in Australia last month, but he hasn't wrestled regularly on TV since August, when he took losses on RAW to Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

