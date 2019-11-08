As noted, Vince McMahon called a backstage meeting at around 3pm ET on Monday before RAW to address the travel debacle coming out of WWE Crown Jewel.

Vince reiterated that there were no issues between the company and officials in Saudi Arabia, and that a mechanical issue prevented the plane from leaving when it was scheduled to, nothing else.

Vince opened the meeting up for questions from talents and nobody asked any questions, and nobody said anything about the story given to them on what happened in the Kingdom. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was a feeling that saying anything negative about the story given to them during the meeting wouldn't do anyone good, and nobody spoke up. The Observer adds that the feeling on saying anything negative about the company's Saudi story wouldn't do anyone any good, was apparently the correct call.

Randy Orton said something during the meeting but he was just trying to break the tension by being funny. Vince responded and asked, "Anybody else want to just kiss my ass?"

The meeting was just about to wrap up when Triple H called out Karl Anderson for comments he made on Twitter, about who would be the locker room leader on Monday. As noted, Anderson tweeted, "Looking forward to seeing who the locker room leader is on Monday.. [popcorn emoji] [red heart emoji]"

Anderson reportedly didn't say much of anything in response. There was apparently more heat to the Anderson situation as he and his wife also joked on Twitter about not going back to Saudi Arabia, but going back because they need a new pool or a second house. He tweeted, "Couldn't pay me enough to go back .. Well that's not true, I need a second pool, so....."

Anderson's wife responded, "2nd house!! Not a pool..but don't ever go back AGAIN! We don't need our daddy/papi/motherlover/absanderson/besttagteam etc. being held hostage while we're at home worried to death [red heart emoji]"

You can see the Anderson tweets below.

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles spoke at the meeting but didn't say much. Styles was very unhappy because the delay in the Kingdom caused him to miss one of his son's wrestling matches. Rusev spoke some and mostly thanked Mark Carrano, WWE's Senior Director of Talent Relations, for his work in quickly getting hotel rooms booked for everyone while they waited for a flight back to the United States. No one spoke about anything negatively, but there were some remarks about how at times during the debacle, the talents didn't have access to Wi-Fi and were unable to contact their families.

Looking forward to seeing who the locker room leader is on Monday..

??

?? — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 3, 2019

Couldn't pay me enough to go back ..

Well that's not true, I need a second pool, so..... — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 2, 2019

2nd house!! Not a pool..but don't ever go back AGAIN! We don't need our daddy/papi/motherlover/absanderson/besttagteam etc. being held hostage while we're at home worried to death ?? — Tini (@Strawtini) November 2, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

