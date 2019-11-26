WWE NXT TV will continue to air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL for at least a few more months.

WWE remains contractually locked into regular Wednesday night dates at Full Sail through the end of March 2020, according to PWInsider. We noted before that the NXT ticketing website recently confirmed the Full Sail dates through January 29, 2020.

There's been a lot of speculation on WWE taking the weekly NXT TV show on the road to bigger arenas outside of Florida, but it will be a few months before they're able to make that happen due to the contract with Full Sail.