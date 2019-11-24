Former WWE Superstar Batista took to Twitter to reveal that he is single again. The former WWE Champion tweeted, "Annnnd I'm single again! (shrugging emoji) WTF?!!! (facepalm emoji) "

Several wrestling personalities responded to the news from Batista, as seen below:

Annnnd I'm single again! ???????WTF?!!! ??????? November 23, 2019

@DaveBautista - I mean we already discussed it - just send me what I requested ... maybe I'll share it ?? .. then you can decide from there lol - https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019

I need to get to a piano! ?? but I ain't scurred! https://t.co/xlDKgjbyNY — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019

I have a friend ... — LATINA?? (@TaynaraContiWWE) November 23, 2019

If you wanna go bag some girls it ain't nothing but a peanut — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 23, 2019

Here for you, Dave. Sorry you're going through that. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 23, 2019

Batista last wrestled this past April at WrestleMania 35, losing to Triple H. He announced his retirement from pro wrestling the following night.