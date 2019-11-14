- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This show featured Tyler Bate vs. Kassius Ohno, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside in a non-title match, Ligero vs. Travis Banks, and more.

- The popular WWE Beyond The Ring series is returning to the WWE Network this week. "Beyond The Ring - 1997: Dawn of the Attitude" will premiere at 12pm ET tomorrow, Friday, on-demand.

Beyond The Ring specials are made up of the documentary portions of previous WWE DVD releases. This week's special will feature content from the 2017 Attitude Era DVD and Blu-ray, which featured Renee Young talking to Kane and several WWE Hall of Famers - Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, The Godfather, and Mick Foley. It's possible that the Beyond The Ring special will feature only the roundtable discussion with Renee and the 5 Legends.

As noted, the one-hour FOX special, WrestleMania's Legendary Moments, narrated by John Cena, will also premiere on-demand on the WWE Network tomorrow. That one-hour special will premiere at 10am ET.

- As noted, this week's NXT episode ended with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attacking NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with a steel chair shot to the back. Bayley was revealed as the mystery attacker who had taken out others throughout the night - Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show and welcomed Bayley to the battle.

He tweeted, "Glad you found your way home. Welcome to the battle. Now we're talking @itsBayleyWWE. #WWENXT"

Bayley responded this afternoon and wrote, "Suck it"

You can see the full exchange below: