- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Rey Mysterio taking down giants in the ring. Tonight at Survivor Series, Mysterio will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match.

- UpUpDownDown is running a livestream today before the WWE PPV: Team Kofi vs. Team Cesaro. The match-up features: Alexa Bliss, Big E, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Jack Gallagher, Rusev, Kingston, and Cesaro, which you can check out in the video below.

It's TEAM ENDGEGNER vs. TEAM 24/7 in a #SurvivorSeries Match for the #UUDD Title!

- Yesterday, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley posted a photo, showing off her accomplishments in WWE with the caption, "Throwback Thursday on a Saturday just to remind you sheep. #SurvivorSeries" In the comments, Sasha Banks responded, "Legend ... Shave those sheep ... Killing da game." Bayley will take on WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a triple threat non-title match at tonight's Survivor Series.