- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode.

- FOX's recent special on WWE WrestleMania will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 10am ET. WrestleMania's Legendary Moments was a one-hour special, narrated by John Cena, that aired on FOX back on Sunday, September 29 to build to the FOX SmackDown premiere on October 4.

The special that aired on September 27, SmackDown's Greatest Hits hosted by The Miz and Charlotte Flair, was recently added to the Network.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had a rough travel schedule to make it to the NXT Arena at Full Sail University for last night's show-closing angle. As noted, Bayley came out at the end of the show and took out NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with a steel chair shot to the back. She then ran away as Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray went after her.

Bayley worked the November 10 WWE live event in Dublin, defeating Charlotte Flair. She then defeated Flair on November 11 in Vienna and November 12 in Lille. Bayley then traveled from France on November 12, to make it to Orlando, Florida for last night's show. Flying from Lille to Orlando has a travel time of around 16 hours. Bayley would have finished Tuesday's live event in Lille at around 10pm local time, or 4pm ET. She likely arrived in Orlando with just a few hours to spare. The WWE tour wraps on Saturday in Germany, but Bayley likely won't be returning due to Friday's SmackDown taking place in Philadelphia.

As seen below, Bayley tweeted about her trip and the attack on Baszler. The storyline was that she had attacked other NXT Superstars throughout the night.

She wrote, "Flew all the way from France today to destroy the division that @SashaBanksWWE and I built. ...all to destroy you @QoSBaszler"

Bayley also told NXT to "SUCK IT" and commented on attacking Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

She wrote, "Candice, Rhea, Tegan, Marina, Jessamyn. You can all thank Shayna and Hunter for that. #WWENXT"

