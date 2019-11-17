WWE announced Becky Lynch and Charlotte will team up on this Monday's RAW, their opponents were not yet named. Asuka is taking on Natalya in one-on-one action.

Rey Mysterio will make an appearance before his Survivor Series match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins faces Andrade, the winner gets to captain the Men's Team RAW at next Sunday's Survivor Series, which already features: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet.

Finally, due to a win at WWE live event in Mannheim, Germany, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will get a crack at the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders on Monday.