- Above is behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, his wife Sarah Green, and their kids at last week's NXT TV episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

For those who missed the show, Angel Garza taunted Rush and snatched off his pants in front of Sarah while she sat in the crowd with others from Lio's family. Garza would play more mind games later in the match, but Rush ended up getting the pin to retain his title. Sarah also talks to the camera about Rush's struggle, what it means for the family to see him in action, and more.

- WWE stock was up 1.96% today, closing at $60.25 per share. Today's high was $60.37 and the low was $58.59.

- Cesaro captured the UpUpDownDown Title this week, defeating RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Lynch recently won the title from Seth Rollins. You can see the episode and UUDD's congratulatory tweet below.

On a related note, Grubhub will be presenting a live UUDD stream on Survivor Series Sunday at 10am ET will Team Cesaro and Team Kingston doing battle. UUDD Champion Cesaro and Kofi Kingston will serve as the team captains, and both teams will be drafted live during the stream. The pool will include King Baron Corbin, Rusev, Jack Gallagher, Big E, Alexa Bliss, and The Miz. The Team Cesaro vs. Team Kingston game battle, which will be for Cesaro's title, will air on the UUDD YouTube channel, UUDD Facebook, UUDD Twitter, the WWE YouTube channel, WWE Twitter, WWE Facebook and WWE's Twitch channel.

You can see the related tweets and video below: