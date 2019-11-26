- WWE posted this new promo for the 10th anniversary of Angry Birds, which also premiered on TV and digital platforms this week. The ad features veteran WWE Superstar Big Show celebrating the Angry Birds anniversary by helping people in Times Square at the Anger Venting Machine.

- WWE stock was up 0.81% today, closing at $61.00 per share. Today's high was $61.99 and the low was $60.12.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will make WWE history on Wednesday as she breaks Ronda Rousey's record for longest single reign with the red brand women's title. Rousey held the title for 232 straight days. Lynch won the title at WrestleMania 35 on April 8, by defeating Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event. Rousey held the title from SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, until WrestleMania 35.

Besides the Survivor Series feud with WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Lynch has been locked into a tag team feud as of late, teaming with Charlotte Flair against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. She took to Twitter today and commented on breaking Rousey's record, and included a GIF that apparently pokes at her current program on RAW.

She wrote, "I've just become the longest reigning Raw women's champion, so I'm thrilled to be in the tag division rn."

