- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW on Long Island, NY.

- WWE has confirmed two matches for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX, which will tape at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The matches are Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day, with the titles on the line. These matches were originally announced for last week's SmackDown, but they did not take place due to the travel situation coming out of Saudi Arabia.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this afternoon to promote the big Triple Threat with WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 24.

"Watch the master at work. #BeckyBigMatch," Lynch wrote.

You can see her tweet below: