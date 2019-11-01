Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as #1 on their annual 2019 Women's 100 list.

Lynch responded to the honor and wrote on Twitter, "Every number here is debatable. Except for number one. [goat emoji]"

The magazine is available for pre-order and digital download at PWI-Online.com now.

Below is the top 10 women's wrestlers for 2019, courtesy of PWI, along with Becky's cover shot:

1. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

2. Charlotte Flair

3. Ronda Rousey

4. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

5. Tessa Blanchard

6. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

7. Natalya

8. Io Shirai

9. Mercedes Martinez

10. Nicole Savoy