- As noted, the new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will premiere on the WWE Network at 8pm ET on Sunday, following the WWE Starrcade live event special.

The special will focus on SummerSlam 2019 weekend in Toronto, and Trish's SummerSlam loss to Charlotte Flair. There will also be footage from WrestleMania 35 weekend in the New York area. The documentary will include video from Trish's series of SummerSlam media appearances, family footage from her home, in-ring training footage, a day at Stratusphere Headquarters, new interviews with Trish and other WWE Superstars, plus more.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will break Ronda Rousey's record for longest single reign with the red brand women's title tomorrow, Wednesday, November 27. Rousey held the title for 232 straight days. Lynch won the title at WrestleMania 35 on April 8, by defeating Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event. Rousey held the title from SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, until WrestleMania 35.

- We've noted how The Rock is working on launching his Teremana Tequila brand during the first quarter of 2020. As seen below, The Great One took to Instagram today to show the Teremana bottles coming off the production line in Jalisco, Mexico.

Rock wrote:

"Beautiful and sexy sight as our Teremana Tequila bottles come hot off the line.

Years in the making and a true labor of love.

And a toast of gratitude to all our hard working Teremana team at our distillery in Jalisco.

Pride in every drop.

Come have a drink

#TeremanaTequila

COMING 2020 Q1"