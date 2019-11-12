- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Joey Ryan's match against Ken Shamrock in Impact Wrestling.

- Impact on AXS TV / Fight Network / Twitch gets going tonight at 8 pm ET. Here's the lineup for tonight's show.

* The North vs. Eddie Edwards and Marufuji

* Tessa Blanchard and Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton

* Daga vs. Jake Crist

* Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Bank (Number One Contender X-Division Match)

* Madison Rayne in action.

* Jessicka Havoc in action.

- Impact Wrestling announced Impact World Champion Sami Callihan will defend the title against Rich Swann at The Wrestling Revolver No Surrender in Dayton, Ohio on December 7.