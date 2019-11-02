- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella relive when Nikki won a 2014 battle royal to become the number one contender for the WWE Divas Championship. The match took place on an Halloween themed episode of SmackDown.

- On yesterday's SmackDown, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) lost to Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox. After the match, Rose and Deville spoke with Cathy Kelley, saying they were caught off guard by their NXT opponents.

"How are we going to be prepared?" Deville asked. "They came to our turf without an invite. When a burglar comes into your house, are you prepared? Do you stop the robbery? ... I don't even know who they are, but if they want to come back, they can call me daddy. Let them know that."

- On this past Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Wyatt was able to withstand eight stomps from Rollins on his way to victory. On Twitter, Big E noted how NXT had a great night on last night's SmackDown, but probably won't if they ever have to run into "The Fiend."

"NXT had a great night, but when The Fiend eats a Bro Derek, Panama Sunrise, a piledriver on the cement, a wooden stake in the heart, gets flattened by a steamroller, like Wile E. Coyote, and just giggles..."