The first-ever women''s WarGames match at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event was won by Team Ripley - Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae.

As noted before, Mia Yim was pulled from the match and replaced by Dakota Kai after a pre-show injury angle. Kai and Tegan Nox never entered the match as the match saw Kai turn heel on Nox and destroy her while the two were left in the mini-cage on the stage together. This led to NXT General Manager William Regal ejecting Kai to the back while Nox was pulled from the match due to the injury.

The match ended with Ripley getting the pin on NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Team Baszler featured the Captain Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's big match at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, which opened the main Takeover show:

