The first-ever women''s WarGames match at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event was won by Team Ripley - Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae.
As noted before, Mia Yim was pulled from the match and replaced by Dakota Kai after a pre-show injury angle. Kai and Tegan Nox never entered the match as the match saw Kai turn heel on Nox and destroy her while the two were left in the mini-cage on the stage together. This led to NXT General Manager William Regal ejecting Kai to the back while Nox was pulled from the match due to the injury.
The match ended with Ripley getting the pin on NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Team Baszler featured the Captain Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's big match at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, which opened the main Takeover show:
????????????????— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
WELCOME TO WARGAMES!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/QAuHMfLnDY
Sacrifice. Opportunity. Destiny. History.— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Welcome to WARGAMES.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/j3bwdTK588
????????????????????????????????????— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
Something tells us @CandiceLeRae is going to be right at home in WARGAMES. #NXTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xdk6tu7PAH
?? The Queen is here. ?? #ShaynaTwoTime #WarGames #NXTTakeOver @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/vb5h5fgDrd— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
If you're not as excited as @shirai_io for WARGAMES, then you're doing it wrong. #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1E05cNQy5d— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
Okay. @CandiceLeRae & @shirai_io are starting in the cage. We can't even articulate how GOOD this is going to be! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/IobTGHEDTk— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2019
The #ESTofNXT @BiancaBelairWWE is in the cage, and she isn't wasting ANY time in making her presence known! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/btSgJdC0B9— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Armed & Dangerous.@RheaRipley_WWE is HERE to even the odds... and add some extra hardware to the cage! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/5HhDhHbk28— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2019
.@RheaRipley_WWE. That's it. That's the tweet.#NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/yQWbAFolbl— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
WHAT HAS GOTTEN INTO @DakotaKai_WWE?! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/Djsogj1Xsv— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
You proud of yourself, @DakotaKai_WWE? #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/JsTspzdY7z— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Kendo stick > hair.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
Had to say it. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @CandiceLeRae @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/YBJtxvelr0
????????????????????@shirai_io rules. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/igsyn2cJ4v— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Against all odds. Next stop, #SurvivorSeries. @CandiceLeRae @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aOGvmFr88K— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
We knew they'd make history. But we didn't know it'd go down like THIS!— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
There is absolute carnage EVERYWHERE you look in the first-ever Women's #WarGames Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sWHP2GuHty