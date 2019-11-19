As noted, it was announced earlier today that this week's WWE NXT episode would feature a Triple Threat with the winner going on to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole for the title at WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The participants were Killian Dain, Damian Priest and Pete Dunne.

WWE changed plans within two hours of originally announcing the Triple Threat as that match has been moved from Wednesday's NXT TV episode, to Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. The winner will face Cole the next night at Survivor Series.

Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

#1 Contender's Triple Threat

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole the next night at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Now that the NXT Title will be defended at WWE Survivor Series, below is the current card for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, which will also take place at the Allstate Arena:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane