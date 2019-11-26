WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has listed his Southern California home, Eagle Mountain Estate, for $3.2 million, according to SF Gate.

The home was built in 1997 and Goldberg bought it for $1 million in 1999. Goldberg has bought surrounding parcels of land over the years and the estate now has a total of 28 acres. The property features a gated private driveway with a koi pond and small creek, fresh paint on the inside and out. The 4,630 square-foot single-level home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a large kitchen and family room, dining room, living room, and office, among other perks.

There is also a custom car garage, a four-stall horse facility with 15 miles of riding trails, a pool and spa with waterfall and slide, a half-basketball court, fire pit and sitting area, a guesthouse, gym, and more.

Goldberg and his wife Wanda have already moved out of the home, to be closer to family in Texas.

Below is video of photos from the property: