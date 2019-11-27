Regarding WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish, it's believed that there was concern he might have suffered an injury or been "knocked for a loop" on this week's NXT TV show, after taking the bump to the floor with partner Kyle O'Reilly, from Keith Lee.

There's no official word on Fish's status but PWInsider adds that he was walking around backstage at the NXT Arena after the show, and seemed to be OK. It's likely that Fish's status will be addressed during the weekly NXT Injury Report that is issued tomorrow, if it's not delayed a day due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

As noted, this week's NXT episode opened with Fish and O'Reilly defending against Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Early in the match, Lee tossed the champions out to the floor onto each other as the show was going to commercial break. The show came back from the break and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, in street clothes, was working the match, filling in for Fish. The announcers noted that NXT General Manager William Regal had ordered Strong to replace Fish due to medical reasons. It was later noted on commentary that Fish had been injured by Lee earlier in the match.

O'Reilly and Strong went on to successfully defend the titles under the Freebird Rule. There's no word yet on if Fish will miss any ring time, but the titles would continue to be defended by The Undisputed Era under that same rule.

Stay tuned for updates on Fish's status.