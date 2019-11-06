- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring attacks on family members.

- WWE has confirmed that the first-ever women's WarGames match at "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on November 23 will feature 4 Superstars on each team. As noted, Team Baszler currently has NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair confirmed. It looks like Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke will not be joining Baszler for the match. Team Ripley currently has Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae confirmed. The final two competitors could be announced on tonight's NXT episode.

The first NXT WarGames match in 2017 featured 9 competitors across 3 teams as the first version of The Undisputed Era defeated SAnitY and the team of current NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain. The 2018 WarGames match featured 8 competitors across 2 teams, like the women's match. Last year WarGames saw Pete Dunne, Ricochet and current RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeat The Undisputed Era. This has not been confirmed but it's rumored that there will also be a men's WarGames match this year.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon with some advice for fans who want to take a photo with him while he's in the airport.

"Yelling my name at the top of your lungs while I'm trying to get through the airport is a guaranteed way for you not to get a picture [email protected]@#in# th me!!!! #HaveSomeClassYoure," he wrote.

