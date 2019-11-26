- As noted, Friday's WWE SmackDown will feature WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt introducing a new character to the Firefly Fun House. Above is a promo for the arrival of the new character.

- WWE has announced that Corey Graves' guests for Wednesday's "After the Bell" podcast will be WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Below is the announcement for the show:

Kevin Owens, Shayna Baszler and The Viking Raiders join this week's After the Bell The dust has settled on Survivor Series, and four of the weekend's biggest stars are coming to speak their minds on Corey Graves' After the Bell. Kevin Owens, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will all be special guests on this Wednesday's episode. Survivor Series or otherwise, there will be no shortage of topics to discuss when the four Superstars dial in to speak with Graves. Will Owens address his one-off return to NXT — if it was only a one-off? Perhaps some insight into Shayna's friendship with former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey? Stories from The Viking Raiders' world-spanning career? Only one way to find out. After the Bell is available wherever you get your podcasts on Wednesday. Listen and subscribe here for more exclusive interviews that already include Roman Reigns, Triple H, Finn Bálor and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

- The official autobiography for veteran WWE Superstar Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) was released today. You can purchase "Mayor Kane: My Life In Wrestling and Politics" at a sale price via this link.

Below is the synopsis for the book along with a new promo from WWE: