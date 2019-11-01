- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla recapping the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

- New WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made history with his Crown Jewel win over Seth Rollins by becoming the 4th Superstar to hold both the WWE Title and the Universal Title. The others on the list are Rollins, Roman Reigns and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE's new "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves is currently ranked #49 on the "All Podcasts" chart in the United States for Apple Podcasts. Stephanie McMahon congratulated Graves on Twitter and noted that the podcast debuted as the #3 sports podcast this week.

She wrote, "Congratulations to @WWEGraves & @AfterTheBellWWE for debuting yesterday as the #3 sports podcast! Listen to "After The Bell" featuring my favorite @tripleh, @WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE & @RicFlairNatrBoy. #ATBWWE"

Graves also responded to the successful debut and said the show is a work in progress.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the feedback for #AfterTheBell. I can't thank you guys enough for listening. It's a work in progress, but we're gonna bust our asses to make it the best in the game! If you haven't yet, SUBSCRIBE NOW!," Graves tweeted.

You can see their tweets below: