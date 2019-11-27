- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring 10 moments that define SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E, Kofi Kingston, and the injured Xavier Woods.

- WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this week to comment on the apparent heel turn by Seth Rollins on RAW.

Wyatt wrote, "I knew you had it in you Seth"

Rollins has not responded to Wyatt's tweet as of this writing. You can see his full tweet below:

I knew you had it in you Seth — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 26, 2019

- A lot of hype is being put into the big WWE NXT UK main event that will air on Thursday at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. The eight-man match will feature Ilja Dragunov and Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) vs. Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner).

Ashton Smith vs. Noam Dar, and Piper Niven vs. Jinny will also air this week. WWE posted the following teaser for the eight-man match, along with behind-the-scenes promos: