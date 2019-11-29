WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is moving some serious merchandise for the company these days.

Wyatt is now the #1 merchandise seller for the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On a related note, WWE Shop recently started selling the Wyatt head lantern. The $100 lanterns quickly sold out at first, but apparently they have been re-stocked. The lanterns are also being sold at live event merchandise stands.

Below are recent WWE Shop tweets on Wyatt's new t-shirt and overall merchandise selection, plus a look at the lanterns on sale at SmackDown this past week:

bray wyatt's lantern is on sale at smackdown pic.twitter.com/JwOpry8saX — Lee?? (@LeeOnWrestling) November 23, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

