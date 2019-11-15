The WWE Universal Title now has a blue belt.

As seen below, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt held a special edition of Firefly Fun House on tonight's SmackDown and revealed the new look for the belt. The change has been rumored ever since Wyatt brought the title to SmackDown from RAW by defeating Seth Rollins following his roster change in the 2019 WWE Draft.

As noted earlier via @Wrestlevotes, another WWE title re-design is expected to be revealed soon.