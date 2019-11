WWE has announced that WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will appear on this Friday's SmackDown episode on FOX.

It was noted that Wyatt will be on SmackDown to reveal a new character in the Firefly Fun House, apparently a new puppet being added to Wyatt's roster.

Friday's post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wyatt just retained his title over Daniel Bryan at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.