As noted, the official one-hour premiere of the weekly WWE Backstage studio show will air on FS1 tonight at 11pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be the special guest for hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

FOX has announced that new WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will appear on the show for a special edition of Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt will reveal a personal touch that he has added to the title belt. Wyatt tagged Top Rope Belts over the weekend in a cryptic tweet, fueling speculation on a possible change to the title belt that he won from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday.

FOX tweeted, "Tonight on the official premiere of #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1, see for the first time the personal touch @WWEBrayWyatt added to the @WWE Universal Championship when he joins us for a special 'Firefly Funhouse'."

On a related note, we noted last week how Renee teased a big announcement that was to be made on Friday's SmackDown, for tonight's Backstage premiere. That announcement, teased to be a major guest, never happened. Michaels was announced as the guest for tonight, but Renee teased that the announcement would be bigger than that. There's no word yet on what the announcement was.

The announcement is not CM Punk. There has been a lot of rumors on Punk joining WWE Backstage as a host after he had a tryout with FOX that reportedly went well. PWInsider reports that Punk does not have a current deal with FOX, despite the tryout. They added that the former WWE Champion is not currently in Los Angeles, where the Backstage show will tape each week.

One person who will be joining the show tonight is Ryan Satin. The news was first reported by The Wrap, and Satin then confirmed the news on Twitter. Satin previously worked for TMZ and now runs the Pro Wrestling Sheet website, which was bought by Collider last year. Satin noted on Twitter that the website will remain, which could create an interesting dynamic for his role on the show. The Wrap noted that Satin will serve as the "insider correspondent" for WWE Backstage, appearing to break news when applicable.

"Yes, I'm joining the WWE Backstage team as a news correspondent [grimacing face emojoi] Incredibly thankful to @FOXSports, @jacobu, @grossman, @bradweimer, @Spoon33 and the entire @WWEonFox team for giving me this opportunity," Satin tweeted.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's WWE Backstage premiere, and any news coming out of the show. Below are the related tweets: