On tonight's AEW Dark it was announced Britt Baker will face Bea Priestley at AEW Full Gear on November 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

At AEW Fight for the Fallen in July, Baker teamed up with Riho in a losing effort against Shoko Nakajima and Priestley.

In August on The Buy In for AEW All Out, Baker eliminated Priestley from the Casino Battle Royale, but then was distracted by Priestley, coming up one short of winning the match (Nyla Rose won) to get a shot at the then vacant AEW Women's World Championship.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. this Saturday for complete live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley




