AEW announced this morning that Britt Baker will take on Hikaru Shida on tonight's Dynamite. Also, for next week's AEW Dark it will be Big Swole vs. Shanna.

Tonight's episodes will air live from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, we will have live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to make a huge announcement.

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Fenix vs. Nick Jackson

* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal (The final two participants will meet next week, winner of that match receives an AEW Diamond Ring.)

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW Dark will feature Kenny Omega defending the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans. Also, Big Swole vs. Shanna.