- Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley at tonight's The Buy In for AEW Full Gear. Afterwards, Baker confirmed she wrestled with the flu, writing on Twitter, "Beat the b----. Now time to beat the flu. Good night, folks."

Beat the b---h. ?

Now time to beat the flu. ??

Good night, folks. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 10, 2019

- Kip Sabian is now aligning with Penelope Ford to form Super Bad Squad. Sabian said he wanted to be with someone who he had chemistry with and felt like Ford was the right person to align with in AEW.

"Why be bad. When you could be SUPERbad?" - @ThePenelopeFord@TheKipSabian & Penelope Ford are here to cause a ruckus!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/IYRlif8Lu4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

- During tonight's The Buy In, Taz did some commentary for the Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley match. This is Taz's second appearance with the promotion as he did commentary for AEW Dark a few weeks back.