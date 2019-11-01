WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Lesnar will be appearing just one night after retaining his title over Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match that lasted right over 2 minutes.

Below is new video of Cathy Kelley announcing an update on tonight's show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Cathy confirms Lesnar's appearance and says we are in store for more surprises.

As we noted before at this link, it's been reported that several WWE NXT Superstars are being flown to Buffalo from Florida for tonight's show, and that Triple H will be running things.

Lesnar's appearance and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defending against Nikki Cross are the only confirmed happenings for tonight's show as of this writing because the original line-up was nixed due to the travel debacle coming out of Saudi Arabia.

