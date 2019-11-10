- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Brock Lesnar destroying smaller opponents.

- WWE filed for a new trade on November 5, "The New Day: Feel The Power," according to PWInsider. The trademark was for goods and services, "Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports, entertainment and general human interest and entertainment."

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Xia Li, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Peyton Royce.