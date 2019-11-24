- Above, Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley hosted a live Survivor Series Preview. The show is scheduled to feature WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Daniel Bryan, and Mustafa Ali.

- Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, is headed to Arizona State University. Mya is a Minnesota State Champion and is currently ranked sixth in the country in the shot-put.

- Below is a clip from WWE Day Of: 2019 WWE Draft, which is scheduled to be available on the WWE Network today. In the video, The O.C. and The Revival await to see which brand they were headed to.