WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is expected to be off WWE TV for several weeks.

The Beast is currently back on hiatus from WWE, likely until some time around January 2020, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Lesnar's next scheduled date is the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26 in Houston. There's no word yet on who Lesnar will be defending against for the Rumble, but he should be back on RAW for the build to that match.

Lesnar retained his title over Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match at last Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

