Cain Velasquez was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week.

As seen below, Cain took to Twitter late night and posted an in-ring photo with Kalisto and Gran Metalik. It looks like this photo was from earlier in the week as Kalisto is at a WWE Community event in the Chicago area today.

Cain wrote, "Working on some lucha with two bad ass Mexicans @KalistoWWE and @WWEGranMetalik"

This was Cain's first tweet since the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31, where he lost a quick match to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in his WWE in-ring debut.

There had been speculation on Cain undergoing knee surgery soon but it looks like they may be postponing that again. You can see that Cain is still working out with the knee brace on. There has been talk of Cain undergoing knee surgery for some time now.

Cain, who is currently signed to a three-year contract with WWE, said to be very lucrative, will return to the ring at the WWE live event in Mexico City on Saturday, November 30. He is scheduled to team with Humberto Carrillo to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

You can see Cain's full tweet from the WWE PC below: