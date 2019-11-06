It looks like Cain Velasquez has been pulled from his planned second match for WWE.

It was announced back on October 21 that Cain and Rey Mysterio would team up to face Andrade and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Supershow on Saturday, November 30 in Mexico City, Mexico, from the same arena where he made his pro wrestling debut for AAA back in August - Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

WWE Mexico announced a new card for the Supershow this week and Cain is no longer listed for a match. Cain is still scheduled to appear, but it looks like he might not be wrestling. The WWE website still has the article on Cain wrestling that night at this link, and it's live as of Wednesday night.

Cain made his WWE in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel last Thursday in Saudi Arabia, which was just his fourth pro wrestling match. Velasquez quickly lost to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the opening match, going just 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

This hasn't been confirmed but Cain's knee could be the reason for the change in Mexico City. It was reported after Crown Jewel that the idea was always to do a short match with Cain and Lesnar, but they went with the short and uneventful match that we saw because Cain's knee is in such bad shape. It was reported on November 1 that the belief was Cain needed surgery, but there was no word yet on when he would have it. It was reported back before the former UFC Heavyweight Champion signed with WWE that he would likely undergo the surgery before making any commitment to a pro wrestling company as he was in talks with WWE, AEW and NJPW. Cain has signed a three-year contract with WWE, said to be lucrative, but his future as a regular WWE talent remains up in the air.

In other news on WWE's return to Mexico, the main event has been changed. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was originally announced to challenge then-WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match, but now that Wyatt has the title, he will be defending against The Miz in a Steel Cage. Rollins is now scheduled to face Randy Orton, who was originally announced to face Kevin Owens. Owens will now challenge WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, who was originally scheduled to team with Gallows and Anderson against Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

WWE has also pulled Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley from the card. They were originally announced to face Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Flair and Lynch are now scheduled to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. One new match was added to the card - The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival.

It's interesting to note that Braun Strowman's match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer listed as a title match. Nakamura isn't even listed as the IC Champion on the new card issued, as seen below. The original announcement, also seen below, noted that Nakamura's title would be on the line.

Below is the updated card for the Mexico City WWE Supershow:

* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

* WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Revival (c)

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn in a non-title match

* Cain Velasquez appears

