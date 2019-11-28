Former WWE wrestler Cameron spoke with Hannibal TV about her departure from the WWE in 2016, due to inactivity, as well as agreeing with Ryback on a social media post he made about the unfair treatment he received from the WWE .

"They never gave me a reason," Cameron revealed, when asked if WWE gave her a reason for her release. "I can kind of put my finger on why. You know when the whole Ryback thing happened. I also wasn't doing anything... you know a perfect moment when you're not doing something and you make a little bit of controversy, it's an easy way for them (the WWE) to go 'Oh, it's time to let you go.'

"I'm not mad about it. I did everything that I could do. I gave up my spot on the main roster to go back (to NXT) and be better, become a force to reckoned with and to hone my craft. I had only trained for three months and was called up on the road. So, what do you expect? Do you think I can be a key component in the ring with three months of training? No, it's not going to happen. I'm not mad about it, because I feel like everything in life happens for us, not to us."

Since leaving the WWE, Cameron's career has been soaring. She discussed that she has been working on multiple projects including a new TV show and a music single.

"Let me give you a little laundry list," Cameron jokingly said. "I have a TV show called 'Sippin the Tea,' which airs on Apple TV and Roku every Tuesday. I also have an awarding winning short film that I co-wrote, executive produced and starred in called 'Jaded Pictures.' I have a fitness app launching on January 1, 2020. I also have a fitness line. And, I just recorded a single called 'Queen.'"

