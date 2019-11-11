Cesaro has had runs in several top tag teams, but he's now focused on finding WWE success with his current singles run.

The Swiss Cyborg recently participated in an international media call and was asked about possibly teaming with Sheamus again, as The Bar, once The Celtic Warrior makes his return to the WWE storylines.

Cesaro talked about his tag and singles runs, and mentions how the "We The People" chant is still over, as it was recently used by AEW fans when Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) made his debut.

"I was lucky to be in some very great tag teams with people I've gotten along with tremendously well," Cesaro recalled (H/T to Sportskeeda). "Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd and Sheamus. 'We The People', by the way... That was our idea and it's still over!

"It's great, being part of a tag team is a different challenge than obviously having success as a singles. I'm really stubborn about trying to be successful as a singles wrestler, so that's what I'm focusing on right now. I still talk to Sheamus pretty much every day, giving each other crap! Just like you saw on television."

Cesaro is currently a member of the SmackDown roster, as if Sheamus. Sheamus has been out of action since April, but is expected back soon. Cesaro may have aligned himself with Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in their group this past Friday night.