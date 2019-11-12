WWE's Cesaro was a guest on the latest episode of After The Bell to discuss everything from his highly praised match at Crown Jewel against Mansoor to what the future holds for his career. Cesaro didn't spare any words either, bluntly stating that pro wrestling is predetermined and bringing up a one-minute match he was previously booked in against The Miz.

"There are certain things that are out of your control. It's predetermined who wins and who loses, right? So, I'm really sorry for anyone listening to this podcast hasn't known that. Watch WWE television every now and again and even really high-up people will mention that on live TV," Cesaro said. "But that is not for me to decide; the only thing I can control is when I enter the ring, I exit the ring, and what I do in the middle of it. And every single time, even if it's one minute - I had a match one time and I think it was one minute. It was a three minute segment, and it was with Miz, and we were in Wilksburg, and it was a few years back on SmackDown. And I just remember that we tried to have the best one minute match possible and I think we succeeded.

"Every single time, that's the only thing I can control," Cesaro added. "That's what I love doing and that's what keeps me going because people will remember every time I step into the ring. It's awesome, it's fun to watch, and that's why people gravitate towards me. There are other people who have great entrances, great promos, and all that stuff but at the end of the day, the bell will ring and you'll have to step up in the ring."

Cesaro isn't completely opposed to returning as a member of NXT at some point, however, he's determined to make things work on RAW and SmackDown for the time being. Wherever he does end up, Cesaro's only hope is that WWE will cut back on the dialogue and fill it in with more action.

"I want to succeed on RAW and SmackDown, you know what I mean? Would I succeed in NXT? Yes. I just want to be successful, I want to do what I do best, and I think bell-to-bell I'm pretty good at everything and pretty good all around," Cesaro said. "I know people hate on the way I talk or whatever but English wasn't my first language when I came to the US, so I kind of had to rely on my wrestling a little bit more. And also, I traveled to Mexico and Japan when I didn't speak Spanish or Japanese and you have to engage the crowd no matter where you go.

"At the end of the day, even if you watch NXT, those days where some people have a fifteen-minute, twenty minute monologue re hopefully done because there needs to be conflict big enough that you don't just talk about it for fifteen minutes but you actually go do something, or somebody else is coming to do something about it. That's what's interesting to me," Cesaro finished.

