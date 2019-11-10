Cesaro spoke with The Sun after coming up short against Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Mansoor's home country. He also gave his thoughts about Cain Velasquez losing to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in his WWE debut.

Cesaro noted he wouldn't mind getting an opportunity like Velasquez did, and maybe facing the former UFC Champion down the road.

"Cain came in and wasn't that successful," Cesaro said. "I don't know what he's doing now, but I'm sat here talking to you. It's a marathon—that's how I look at it and what I tell myself. Of course, I wish I'd had those opportunities, but when the opportunity comes for me I'll be ready. And I'll do better than Cain Velasquez did.

"To be fair, that was just something like his third match, and he was very impressive with the other two. WWE is such a strong learning curve. Even with NXT, which is maybe more like the independents, that's still a learning curve to adjust to this style. Given time, if I step in the ring with Cain I think that we could really tear it up."

At last month's Crown Jewel event, Cesaro took on and lost to Mansoor. The two put on an excellent match that had Mansoor's home country buzzing.

"It's always special when you wrestle somebody in their hometown, but to wrestle somebody in their own country is a whole other level," Cesaro said. "Especially in that environment in a big stadium with a crowd that are maybe fairly new to wrestling.

"It's a different atmosphere and we were in there, but there was a 'You can do it' chant and it was the coolest thing ever. I don't know if I've heard that one before but I just thought that was really cool. People were sat there enjoying what they could see and that's why we do what we do."