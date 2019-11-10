Charlotte spoke with talkSPORT about her recent shorter title reigns in WWE and if she still gets annoyed when she's referred to as "Ric Flair's daughter."

In regards to her two most recent WWE SmackDown Women's title reigns, Charlotte held the title for less than five days combined. The former champion says her wins have helped set up bigger moments for others, not to mention being able to say she's a 10-time champion, as a heel, just works more in her favor.

"My title wins in the last year have been for bigger picture moments and unfortunately, people don't see that," Charlotte said. "It's not like—I beat Asuka and then Becky wins both titles, you know? It's a very loaded question. For me when I get to play the villain, I think it's tremendous. To be able to say 'So? I'm the 10-time champion! It doesn't matter if it was for five seconds!'

"I think good guys need to back up what they say and they need to be fighting champions, so it just really depends on what role I'm playing. [Losing the title when Bayley turned heel] is a newer example. So if you're looking at it from a storyline perspective or if you're looking at the deeper meaning into how things happen, it just all depends."

Back in March, Charlotte called out ESPN for listing her "career achievement" as being "Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair." Charlotte noted that label still bothers her, especially at this point in her career.

"I still get bothered," Charlotte admitted. "Going into WrestleMania last year we were at ESPN, me, Becky [Lynch] and Ronda [Rousey] and they had both girls' highlights and mine was like 'Ric Flair's daughter.' I did the Sports Illustrated body issue—first one ever, male or female—Sports Illustrated accomplishments and that's what you label me as? In this women's evolution? Seriously? No, it still bothers me.

"It still bothers me when I see my graphics sometimes and I see Ric Flair's daughter as part of my graphic, what is that got to do with who I am? Yes, he's my dad. Yes, I'm continuing his legacy. Yes, I have some of my father's nuances, but my dad couldn't touch me athletically. It still bothers me. My dad being referred to as Charlotte's dad will be the biggest history I can make [Laughs]."