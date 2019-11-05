- Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be conducting a meet and greet at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC ahead of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The meet and greet takes place before the doors open, and is limited to the first 100 fans.

- Cody noted on Twitter that there will be a match added to Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view that will be announced on tonight's episode of AEW Dark, as well as another match that will be announced on Wednesday afternoon on their Twitter account. The current AEW Full Gear card consists of four matches with Chris Jericho defending the AEW World Championship against Cody, Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega in an "Unsanctioned Lights Out" match, The Young Bucks facing Santana & Ortiz and Adam Page wrestling PAC.

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was in New York City today and posted the photo below in front of an AEW billboard featuring his photo. Jericho will be teaming with Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega & Adam Page on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.