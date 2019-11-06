AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was met with heat on social media this week when he revealed his latest Talk Is Jericho podcast guest to be Donald Trump, Jr., son of the 45th President of the United States.

Jericho shared a photo with Trump, Jr. and wrote, "Had a great time today chatting about my new book #Triggered on #TalkIsJericho with #LeChampion @IAmJericho. We had an awesome conversation and he's a really cool dude. The podcast drops later this week and you won't want to miss it!!!"

Jericho responded to one critic, who has since deleted his tweet, and said he's non-partisan. He wrote, "Come down, I'm non-partisan."

You can see Jericho's related tweets below: