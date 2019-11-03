AEW World Champion Chris Jericho appeared—via video—at today's NJPW Power Struggle to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 5. Tanahashi accepted after the video played.

In the video above, it looked like Tanahashi rocking out, until the band members get dropped and Jericho (in his "Painmaker" look) showed up.

"Tanahashi! You see what I did to your people," Jericho said. "Now wait and see what I do to you. January 5th at the Tokyo Dome! The Painmaker vs. The Ace. It's going to be a classic match and it's also going to be your last match, Tana."

Jericho did not wear the AEW World Title in the video, nor was there any mention of it. Jericho's contract with AEW allows him to make some appearances for NJPW. His last appearance for NJPW was in June at Dominion when he lost to Kazuchika Okada.

Below are the updated Wrestle Kingdom 14 cards:

January 4

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

January 5

* Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Jushin Liger's Retirement Match

