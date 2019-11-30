AEW Champion Chris Jericho gave an update on how his pre-order sales are going for his new sparkling wine, A Little Bit Of The Bubbly.

According to Jericho, in just over two days, he sold 10,000 bottles. He also shared that fans crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website.

Chris Jericho's full post, "Unbelievable to hear that #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly sold 10,000 bottles in just over 2 days! The demand was so crazy that you crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website!! Thanks to all of you who wanted to be a part of this libation sensation...Order yours now at littlebitofthebubbly.com!"

Jericho teamed up with Nocking Point to create the wine that is based on his catchphrase. The price for two bottles is $46 and the bottles will ship out the second week of December.

