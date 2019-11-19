AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is set to make a "huge announcement" on Wednesday night.

As seen in the tweet below, AEW announced today that Jericho will be making a "huge announcement" during Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

There's no word yet on what Jericho's announcement will be, but we'll keep you updated. AEW has previously announced the following for this week's Dynamite episode: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz, Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson, and the first-ever Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.